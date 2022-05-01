Melton notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 loss to Golden State.

After picking up a pair of DNP-CDs to conclude the Grizzlies' Round 1 series against Minnesota, Melton was thrust back into the rotation for a much larger role Sunday. His 25 minutes established a new playoff career high, as coach Taylor Jenkins rolled with Melton for long stretches instead of Tyus Jones, who saw only 12 minutes of action. The absence of Ziaire Williams (knee) may have also been a factor, though Williams was unavailable for Game 6 against Minnesota when Melton did not see the floor. How the minutes break down between Melton and Jones, in particular, will be worth monitoring as the series progresses.