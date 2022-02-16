Melton supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 121-109 win over the Pelicans.

The absence of Ja Morant (ankle) may have played a small factor in Melton clearing 20 minutes, but Tyus Jones was the main beneficiary while moving into the starting five. Even if Morant doesn't miss any additional time beyond Tuesday, Melton has managed to put himself on the radar in 12-team leagues through his play of late, despite continuing to handle a relatively limited role. Through six games in February, Melton is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 21.5 minutes per contest.