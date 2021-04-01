Melton closed with just five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Jazz.

Melton was coming off arguably his best performance of the season and appeared to have a path to minutes after Grayson Allen (hip) was earlier ruled out. Unfortunately, it did not eventuate for Melton who continues to be one of the more frustrating fantasy options. The upside is undoubtedly there but at this stage, his opportunities are simply too few and far between to warrant must-roster status.