Melton closed with just five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 loss to the Clippers.

Melton had been a hot pickup after his impressive performance against the Nuggets but GMs were hung out to dry after this effort. This has been the story all season long for Melton and is the primary reason he is almost impossible to roster with any sort of confidence. The Grizzlies are running an extremely deep rotation at the moment and so Melton is going to find it difficult to carve out a consistent role moving forward.