Melton recorded 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Timberwolves.

Melton was one of eight Memphis players that scored in double digits in this win, and the former USC standout has been scoring the rock at a decent clip of late. He has scored 12 or more points in four of his last six appearances, including a game in which he notched a season-best 23 points. Melton's upside will be limited due to his bench role, but there's no question that he's trending in the right direction lately.