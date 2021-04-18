site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Questionable Monday
Melton (leg) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Melton has missed the last eight contests due to left leg soreness but could return Monday. If he's unable to suit up, Desmond Bane could see increased run for the Grizzlies once again.
