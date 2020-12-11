Melton is questionable for Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves due to right thigh soreness.
Melton likely suffered the injury in practice, and while it seems minor, there's a chance he'll be held out for precautionary reasons given that Saturday is an exhibition. If he's sidelined, Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane would be candidates to see extra minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Staying in Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Invisible 15 minutes Friday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Fails to capitalize in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Gets start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Another quiet night Monday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Scores season high in loss•