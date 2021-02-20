Melton finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in Friday's win over Detroit.

Melton missed the previous six games due to a shoulder injury, but he made his return in a big way, setting a new season-high with four steals in just 17 minutes of action. The Grizzlies appear to be sticking with Grayson Allen as the starting shooting guard for the time being, but both Melton and Desmond Bane, who returned from a four-game absence of his own Friday, will command backcourt minutes going forward. It's worth noting that the Grizzlies were without Dillon Brooks (thigh) for Friday's game.