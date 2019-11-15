Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Recalled from G League
Melton was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Jazz.
Melton has seen action in four games this season. He's averaged 2.8 points, 1.3 assists, 1.0 rebound and 1.0 steal in 8.8 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Solid production Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Available Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out 4-8 weeks with back injury•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Unlikely to play in Las Vegas•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.