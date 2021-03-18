Melton posted 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 89-85 win against the Heat.

The 22-year-old delivered a strong line off the bench Wednesday and had a plus-20 plus/minus, good for best on the team. Melton provides a spark off the bench for the Grizzlies but has limited fantasy value in his current role.