Melton generated five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 16 minutes Tuesday in the Grizzlies' 94-92 loss to the Lakers.

Despite being available for Sunday's 108-94 loss to the Lakers after missing the previous four games, Melton never left the bench, but the third-year player stepped into head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation for the rematch with Los Angeles two days later while John Konchar (ankle) was sidelined. Melton was able to make the most of his limited minutes with some solid assists and defensive production, but the 22-year-old might have difficultly picking up playing time moving forward. Even though the Grizzlies could be without Ja Morant (ankle) for the rest of January, all of Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane look to be ahead of Melton in the pecking order at either guard spot.