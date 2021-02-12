Melton (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Lakers, ... reports.
Melton will miss his third game in a row due to a left shoulder sprain. Grayson Allen and John Konchar could see increased roles with Melton and Bane (personal) on the sidelines.
