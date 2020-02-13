Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Scores 12 in 26 minutes
Melton managed 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.
Melton finished with almost as many turnovers (three) as assists but scored more points in this one than in his last two games combined (11). He had shot 27.3 percent or worse from the field for four straight games prior to this one. Nevertheless, Melton was providing pretty well-rounded production during December and January, and the shakeup at the trade deadline could potentially result in more playing time for the sophomore going forward.
