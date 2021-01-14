Melton posted 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), a rebound, four assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's win at Minnesota.

Melton continues to come off the bench for Memphis, but he delivered his best game of the season to date -- he registered a season-best mark in points while putting up his second-best output in terms of both assists and steals. Melton might have to settle for a bench role moving forward due to the presence of Dillon Brooks in the lineup, but he should see an uptick in his fantasy upside if he can keep playing like this for a sustained period of time. For what is worth, he has scored 14 or more points in two of his last three appearances.