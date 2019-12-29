Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Scores season-high 17 points
Melton finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 13 minutes during Saturday's 119-110 loss to the Nuggets.
Melton battled foul trouble throughout the game but still managed to put up solid numbers across the board. Melton has been a top-100 player over the past two weeks despite playing only 19 minutes per game. Dillon Brooks is not great and the hope is that Melton will eventually replace him in the starting lineup. However, based on the curious rotational decisions, that could be simply a dream at this point. He is a viable 12-team asset at the moment and if his playing time increases, he would quickly become a difference-maker in many leagues.
