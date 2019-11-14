Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Sent to G League
Melton was assigned to the G League on Thursday.
Melton has appeared in just four games for the Grizzlies this season, so he'll join the Hustle for Thursday's practice to stay sharp.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Solid production Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Available Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out 4-8 weeks with back injury•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Unlikely to play in Las Vegas•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Not available Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...