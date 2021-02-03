Melton had 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 134-116 loss at Indiana.

The 22-year-old was unable to replicate the 18.5 points he averaged over the previous two contests, but he still provide quality production off the bench for Memphis on Tuesday. Melton has been a key contributor for the Grizzlies this season and is averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.9 minutes through nine games.