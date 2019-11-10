Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Solid production Saturday
Melton ended with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 victory over the Mavericks.
Melton came off the bench Saturday, moving into the rotation with Ja Morant (rest) given the night off. In his first meaningful minutes of the season, Melton was able to contribute in multiple categories including racking up a pair of steals. Melton has a demonstrated ability to thrive on the defensive end when afforded the opportunity. Unfortunately, with both Morant and Tyus Jones ahead of him, Melton is going to struggle to carve out a sizeable role moving forward.
