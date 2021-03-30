Melton scored a season-high 23 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and chipped in four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes Monday in the Grizzlies' 120-110 win over the Rockets.

Thanks to the early exit of starting wing Grayson Allen (hip), Melton was able to pick up more minutes and came through with a dazzling line. Melton has been the best per-minute fantasy producer among the Grizzlies' wings this season, but consistently finding 20-plus minutes in a deep rotation has been a challenge. Unless Allen and Justise Winslow (quadriceps) -- who sat out Monday -- continue to miss time, Melton may not get the opportunity to consistently receive the minutes he needs to become a reliable option in 12-team leagues.