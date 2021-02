Melton will start Saturday's game against the Suns, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

The Grizzlies are dealing with many injuries, which is forcing Melton into the starting lineup for the first time this season. In the eight games that he's seen 20-plus minutes, Melton has averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals.