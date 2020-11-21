Melton has agreed to re-sign with the Grizzlies on a four-year, $35 million deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Melton averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 triples across 19.5 minutes in 60 games with the Grizzlies last season. Memphis clearly views him as a valuable piece going forward, given the length of his deal. The 22-year-old projects to be one of the first players off the bench and a valuable depth option in the backcourt.