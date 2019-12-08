Melton tallied six points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-112 loss to Utah.

Melton recorded two fouls in his first two minutes, basically putting an end to his first half. However, he still managed to do a bit of everything during the 20 minutes he spent on the floor, continuing his strong recent play. Tyus Jones appears to have the starting spot locked down and so Melton's playing time could be somewhat dependant on how Jones is playing. With that being said, Melton possesses a nice fantasy game and is worth a speculative pickup in most formats.