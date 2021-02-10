Melton (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
The 22-year-old suffered a left shoulder sprain over the weekend and will be sidelined for the second consecutive game. Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane could have increased run in Melton's continued absence.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Won't play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Leaves with shoulder sprain•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Solid line in loss•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Fills box score in blowout win•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Leads team in scoring off bench•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Dropped from rotation•