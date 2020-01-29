Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Still out Wednesday
Melton (hand) is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Melton will miss his second straight contest as he recovers from left hand soreness. In his absence, Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones could see more usage.
