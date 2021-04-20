Melton mustered 25 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals across 41 minutes off the bench in Monday's double overtime loss against the Nuggets.

Melton had been out since April 4 due to leg soreness, but he didn't show any ill effects from that injury in this game. He logged 40-plus minutes despite coming off the bench in his first appearance following an eight-game absence and finished as Memphis' second-best scorer behind Ja Morant in a team that was missing two key pieces in Dillon Brooks (thigh) and Jonas Valanciunas (concussion). While Melton will have a hard time cracking the starting lineup, he should see decent minutes going forward as Morant's main backup if he manages to stay healthy.