Melton managed eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 101-91 win over the Cavaliers.

Melton had a slow start to the season after getting caught in the league's health and safety protocols, but he's heated up slightly lately by scoring at least eight points in each of the last three games. The 22-year-old is not seeing much of a change to his role from last season despite Ja Morant currently being sidelined due to an ankle injury. Melton's averaging 7.6 points on 44.4 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 block and 1.0 triple across 20.4 minutes per game.