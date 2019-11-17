Play

Melton was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Sunday but will be recalled prior to Sunday's game against Denver.

Melton will be with the Hustle for a matter of hours, attending practice before being called back up to the NBA squad. He'll be a depth option against the Nuggets but shouldn't be expected to play a significant role, as he's recorded a total of just 35 NBA minutes this season.

