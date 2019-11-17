Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Temporarily assigned to G League
Melton was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Sunday but will be recalled prior to Sunday's game against Denver.
Melton will be with the Hustle for a matter of hours, attending practice before being called back up to the NBA squad. He'll be a depth option against the Nuggets but shouldn't be expected to play a significant role, as he's recorded a total of just 35 NBA minutes this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Recalled from G League•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Solid production Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Available Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Out 4-8 weeks with back injury•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.