Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Unavailable Tuesday
Melton isn't playing Tuesday against the Nuggets due to left hand soreness.
The Grizzlies indicated Melton's absence is precautionary, though the injury wasn't announced until after Tuesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. Marko Guduric is seeing some early run off the bench versus the Nuggets during the first quarter in his absence. Melton should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks until the team provides an update.
