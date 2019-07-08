Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Unlikely to play in Las Vegas
The Grizzlies aren't expected to include Melton on their Las Vegas Summer League roster while he contends with a minor back injury, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
One of four players involved in the July 3 trade between the Grizzlies and Suns, Melton is eligible to play in Las Vegas now that the deal has been processed by the NBA. However, due to Melton's lack of recent on-court activity on account of the back issue, he'll likely have to wait until training camp to show off his skill set to his new team. Assuming Melton is back to full strength for camp, he should be given every opportunity to compete for a spot in coach Taylor Jenkins' backcourt rotation.
