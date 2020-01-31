Melton (hand) was upgraded to questionable for Friday's game at New Orleans.

The 21-year-old was originally considered doubtful for Friday's contest after missing the last two games with the left hand issue, but he's now questionable after taking part in the morning shootaround. Melton's availability could be significant for the Grizzlies since Marko Guduric and Jaren Jackson are suspended and Brandon Clarke (hip) is doubtful.