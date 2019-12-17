Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Well-rounded line versus Heat
Melton amassed 16 points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 118-111 win over the Heat.
Melton matched his season high in scoring and continues to put forth pretty well-rounded stats here in December. He appeared in just seven games this season prior to this month, but Melton is showcasing his potential now that he's a regular part of the rotation. On nights when Ja Morant is rested, Melton will likely make for an intriguing option in daily formats, but even when the star rookie is in the lineup Melton can clearly make his mark.
