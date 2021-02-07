Melton (shoulder) was ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto.
Melton left Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a left shoulder sprain, and he'll be unable to take the court Monday. Grayson Allen and Desmond Bane could see increased run in his absence.
