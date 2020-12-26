Melton won't play Saturday against the Hawks due to health and safety protocols.
Melton isn't currently with the team and will miss Saturday's contest as a result. Desmond Bane could see a slight uptick in minutes against the Hawks, and it's not yet clear whether Melton will be able to return Monday against Brooklyn.
