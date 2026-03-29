Jarreau exited Saturday's 125-124 win over the Bulls in the fourth quarter and didn't return due to right elbow soreness. He finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.

Jarreau checked out with 6:18 remaining in the final quarter and was deemed doubtful to return. The Grizzlies will likely send Jarreau in for further evaluation, but for the time being, his availability for Monday's game against the Suns is in question.