Jarreau signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This will mark Jarreau's first stint in the NBA since he played one game for the Pacers during the 2021-22 season. The 26-year-old has averaged 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 triples across 29.7 minutes in 24 games for the Memphis Hustle in the G League this season. He will now look to make an impression with the Grizzlies.