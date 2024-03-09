Jarreau agreed to a 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

If Jarreau sees action with the injury-depleted Grizzlies during the course of his 10-day deal, it would mark his first NBA action since he appeared in one game for the Pacers during the 2021-22 season. The 26-year-old guard has spent the entire 2023-24 campaign in the G League with the Memphis Hustle and Capital City Go-Go, averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.0 minutes per game over 36 appearances between the two affiliates.