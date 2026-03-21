Jarreau is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to right ankle soreness.

Jarreau may have tweaked his ankle during the Grizzlies' 117-112 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he played 27 minutes and finished with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Jarreau has played 23-plus minutes in three of four outings with the Grizzlies, and that playing time would be absorbed by Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Javon Small if Jarreau is unable to play Saturday.