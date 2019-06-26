Wright had the qualifying offer extended to him by the Grizzlies, making him a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wright saw his role increase dramatically once he was traded to Memphis from Toronto. Once with the Grizzlies, he averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes. If he remains in Memphis, his role could be reduced by the addition of Ja Morant. However, it's possible that Wright continues to make strides, as he'll be entering his age 27 season.