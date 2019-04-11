Wright scored 13 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 132-117 win over the Warriors.

The 26-year-old gave a very intriguing glimpse of his fantasy upside next season should Mike Conley get traded, although Golden State was hardly putting its best lineup on the court on the eve of the playoffs. At worst, Wright should have a significant role as a combo guard for Memphis in 2019-20.

