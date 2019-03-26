Wright recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, four steals, and three rebounds in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Thunder.

Wright started in place of Mike Conley (thigh) and finished with a career high assist total while matching his career high in steals. He has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games while combining for 27 dimes across that same stretch. Furthermore, Wright has snagged at least two steals in six of 11 appearances thus far this month.