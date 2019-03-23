Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Coming off bench Saturday
Wright will come off the bench Saturday against Minnesota, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Tyler Dorsey played himself into the starting lineup, and he'll get the nod alongside Mike Conley. As a result, Wright will come off the bench.
