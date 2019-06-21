Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Could have role impacted
Wright's role with the Grizzlies could be impacted by the selection of Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's draft.
Wright came over from the Raptors as part of the Marc Gasol trade, and he fared well in 26 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in just over 30 minutes per game. While Wright didn't shoot the ball well from three (26% 3PT), he remains a relatively intriguing longer-term -- that is, if the Grizzlies opt to bring him back as a restricted free agent. With Morant now in the fold, Wright is certainly more expendable, though he's capable of playing off the ball, so it wouldn't be overly surprising if the Grizzlies attempt to bring him back on a new deal.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Caps season with triple-double•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Nears double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Second straight triple-double•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: First career triple-double•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Logs 11 in second start•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Leads team in scoring•
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...