Wright's role with the Grizzlies could be impacted by the selection of Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's draft.

Wright came over from the Raptors as part of the Marc Gasol trade, and he fared well in 26 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in just over 30 minutes per game. While Wright didn't shoot the ball well from three (26% 3PT), he remains a relatively intriguing longer-term -- that is, if the Grizzlies opt to bring him back as a restricted free agent. With Morant now in the fold, Wright is certainly more expendable, though he's capable of playing off the ball, so it wouldn't be overly surprising if the Grizzlies attempt to bring him back on a new deal.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NBA DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ