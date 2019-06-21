Wright's role with the Grizzlies could be impacted by the selection of Ja Morant with the No. 2 pick in Thursday's draft.

Wright came over from the Raptors as part of the Marc Gasol trade, and he fared well in 26 games for the Grizzlies, averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in just over 30 minutes per game. While Wright didn't shoot the ball well from three (26% 3PT), he remains a relatively intriguing longer-term -- that is, if the Grizzlies opt to bring him back as a restricted free agent. With Morant now in the fold, Wright is certainly more expendable, though he's capable of playing off the ball, so it wouldn't be overly surprising if the Grizzlies attempt to bring him back on a new deal.