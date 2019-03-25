Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Draws start vs. Oklahoma City
Wright is starting Monday against the Thunder.
With both Mike Conley (thigh) and Avery Bradley (lower leg) out for Monday's clash, Wright will enter the starting lineup. The former first-round pick is averaging 9.6 points, 5.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds over his previous five matchups.
