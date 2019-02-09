Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Expected to debut
Wright is expected to be available for his debut with the Grizzlies on Saturday for their game versus the Pelicans, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Wright was traded along with Jonas Valanciunas and CJ Miles to the Grizzlies in exchange for Marc Gasol on Thursday. All three of which are expected to be available Saturday. It is unclear what type of role Wright will play with the team right away, as they will presumably be trying a number of lineup combinations with all of their new pieces in the coming weeks. However, he does not figure to be relevant in any fantasy formats.
