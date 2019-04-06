Grizzlies' Delon Wright: First career triple-double
Wright totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in the Grizzlies' win over the Mavericks on Friday.
Wright notched his first career triple-double in Friday's win behind some impressive counting stats. The four-year NBA vet has seen his opportunity increase after coming over to the Grizzlies mid-season from the Raptors, and he has become an important part of Memphis' rotation. Don't expect this type of production from Wright regularly as his season stats are modest at best.
