Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Inefficient but fills up box score
Wright recorded four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 loss to the Spurs.
Wright contributed in every category except threes while drawing the start at point guard in place of Mike Conley (illness). Along with Jonas Valanciuncas, Wright was the main return for Marc Gasol. As a result, Wright is likely to see plenty of minutes for the remainder of the season, as Memphis will want to get a good look at the soon-to-be restricted free agent before they invest long-term (or allow him to walk).
