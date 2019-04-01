Wright totaled 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Grizzlies' 113-96 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

With Jonas Valanciunas exiting the game in the third quarter due to an ankle injury and Mike Conley (ankle) missing the contest altogether, Wright parlayed his spot start into another strong line. The 26-year-old was a consistent contributor across the stat sheet during the entirety of March, finishing the month with averages of 12.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Considering Conley could sit out at least another couple of games down the stretch and that Avery Bradley (lower leg) remains sidelined as well, Wright figures in for a solid allotment of playing time for what remains of the regular season.