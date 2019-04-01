Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Leads team in scoring
Wright totaled 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Grizzlies' 113-96 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
With Jonas Valanciunas exiting the game in the third quarter due to an ankle injury and Mike Conley (ankle) missing the contest altogether, Wright parlayed his spot start into another strong line. The 26-year-old was a consistent contributor across the stat sheet during the entirety of March, finishing the month with averages of 12.1 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Considering Conley could sit out at least another couple of games down the stretch and that Avery Bradley (lower leg) remains sidelined as well, Wright figures in for a solid allotment of playing time for what remains of the regular season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Productive on second unit•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Career-high 13 assists in win•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Draws start vs. Oklahoma City•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Solid line in Saturday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Delon Wright: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.