Wright contributed 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wright fell back to earth a bit in his second start in place of Mike Conley, but his totals weren't surprising when you consider how short-handed the Grizzlies were entering the game. As the season winds down, we should continue to see plenty of Wright in the backcourt, as both Conley and Avery Bradley are bound to be out or limited moving forward.

