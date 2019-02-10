Wright compiled seven points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 victory over New Orleans.

Wright made his debut for the Grizzlies, playing 23 minutes off the bench in the victory over the Pelicans. He split minutes with Avery Bradley and if this remains, both players are going to be tough to roster in standard leagues.