Wright amassed 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes Tuesday against Detroit.

Although Wright failed to record a triple-double for the first time in three games, he nonetheless managed a solid line in Tuesday's loss. Since joining the Grizzlies during a mid-season trade, Wright's been providing strong production as the backup for Mike Conley when Conley's been healthy. Over 24 games, including nine starts, with Memphis, Wright's averaging 12.0 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 30.3 minutes per game -- stats that indicate he could be in for a larger role next year.